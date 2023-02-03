A musical biography production on the life of popular Maltese singer Mary Spiteri will be performed at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in April.

A well-known figure in the music industry, Spiteri is best known for her participation in the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest with the song "Little Child". She had finished in third place.

It was the third time she had represented Malta in the contest, having also had the honour in 1971 and 1975.

She is also well-known for her version of the Tema ’79 from the Maltese rock opera Ġensna.

The production was announced by Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef during the launch of the agency’s 2023 cultural programme on Friday.

Mary Spiteri: My Life, will be held on April 16, and Micallef said it will be the first biography of its kind that will be produced live in a theatre locally.

“One of the biggest and arguably controversial artists, whether you agree with her or not, Mary Spiteri accepted to open up and speak about her private life,” Micallef said.

“She will be speaking about private aspects of her life and sharing personal memorabilia which we have never heard about before.”

Copies of VCA's cultural programme 2023. Photo: VCA

The programme boasts a calendar jam-packed with artistic installations, exhibitions, concerts, film screenings and theatre productions.

Another highlight is a production of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca which will take place at Manoel Theatre in March.

The production will feature KorMalta and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. It is designed and directed and features world-class artist José Cura.

In a recorded video shown during the conference, Cura said he found the work of the VCA extremely professional and looks forward to the opening night on March 5.

The programme will see several other events that have become staples in the local cultural calendar, such as the Valletta Green Festival and Cinema City.

Following last year’s success, the Valletta Local Food Festival will also return in October.

Valletta will also host the largest diversity gathering in September with EuroPride Valletta 2023.

Micallef said that when people walk through the streets of Valletta they are immersed in a city full of diversity, culture and events.

Micallef said the programme, the fifth since the setup of VCA, includes seasonal events for celebrations such as the Holy Week, spring, summer and Christmas, and ensures that there is something for everyone.

Valletta Cultural Agency CEO Catherine Tabone said Valletta has become a beautiful cultural city and the agency is committed to continuing to build on its success in the past four years.

The programme may be viewed here.