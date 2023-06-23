Pro-life activists have welcomed changes made by the government to a proposed amendment to the Criminal Code that will allow for the termination of a pregnancy in select circumstances.

However, pro-choice groups have reacted strongly to the changes, saying that the bill went "from a law that would have protected women’s health to a law that could cost women their lives".

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced the revised wording of amendments on Friday morning.

The proposed law will only allow for a pregnancy to be terminated if a mother’s life is at immediate risk or her health is "in grave jeopardy which may lead to her death", further clarifying that termination may only take place once all other treatment has been exhausted and adding that terminations will not be allowed if it is determined that the foetus can live outside of the womb.

Three doctors will need to sign off on the intervention.

How pro-life campaigners reacted

In a statement on Friday, the Coalition for Life said that the changes came as a result of thousands of people taking up the issue with the Prime Minister and other MPs through letter-writing and demonstrations, stating clearly that the original draft of the law would have introduced abortion to Malta, and this was not acceptable.

It further concluded that the amendment as now-proposed “does not introduce abortion to Malta but will codify the existing life-saving practices currently being applied in Malta, and provide further safeguards for mothers, unborn babies, and doctors”.

The group thanked the government for taking its concerns seriously, while also thanking President George Vella for his “strong defence of life and his appeal and efforts for further dialogue”.

“The voice of the people of Malta has been very clear: we are a pro-life nation, valuing every life, the mother that deserves our utmost protection especially when in difficulty, the unborn child that today we have saved, thanks to this new version of the legislation, we will continue to do this,” CEO of Life Network Foundation Miriam Sciberras said.

“This new version of the amendment is a great relief to all of us, so we can get back to our primary work of helping mothers in crisis situations with rebuilding their lives and caring for their children.”

How pro-choice campaigners reacted

In a Facebook post, pro-choice group Doctors for Life said on Friday that the changes to the bill could lead to situations "even worse than the status quo" and force women to be "facing death" in order to qualify for a termination.

"By caving in to the demands of people who do not care about women’s wellbeing and are only interested in maintaining a ban on abortion, the government has put all women who can get pregnant in our country in jeopardy," the group said.

"We view this law as a regressive step and call upon the government to immediately halt its progression through parliament and avoid making a historical mistake."

The government has caved in to fundamentalists - Marlene Farrugia

Former independent MP Marlene Farrugia echoed the pro-choice campaigners’ reaction, believing the amendment leads to further regression.

“Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose (the more it changes, the more it’s the same thing),” Farrugia told Times of Malta.

“The government has capitulated to the fundamentalists and anti-women’s rights lobby. Nothing has changed except that what already existed has been codified.”

In 2021, Farrugia proposed a bill to decriminalise abortion, yet at the time both the PL and PN came out against her bill.

On Friday, Farrugia said Maltese women still lost their rights over their privacy, security and bodies as soon as they became pregnant.

“Maltese women can still be convicted if they carry out an abortion or are accused of having caused one even if the pregnancy is a result of assault, rape or incest,” she said, adding that doctors who help women procure a safe abortion can still be indicted.

“Maltese women are not being trusted to decide on their own life and own future.”

“With this amendment, in the case of women, the definition of ‘death’ and ‘life in jeopardy’ has been taken out of their hands (or that of their chosen professionals) and handed over to three specialists chosen by the government.”

She added that she is pro-life but believes the timing of life creation and nurturing should not cost women their rights over their bodies or the progression of their life.

Important and historic change - Labour

In a statement, the Labour Party said the amendment is bringing back an “important and historic change”.

It continued that through the amendment, the government is proposing a change to the criminal code that will ensure that pregnant women who may face serious difficulties due to medical complications during their pregnancy are protected.

“At the same time, peace of mind is given that the necessary procedures are in place with the aim of excluding the possibility of any abuse from this important change,” the statement read.

The PL also hit out at the Nationalist Party.

“There were those who stood at the forefront with the opposition, that said there was no need to change the laws because they were good as they were. The Labour Party government disagreed.”

It said that the government came forward to amend the Criminal Code after the State Attorney drew attention to how a pregnant woman is breaking the law even if her pregnancy is terminated due to medical intervention and to save her life.

“The Labour Party will remain the party that is not afraid of change, especially when this change intended to bring social justice such as these amendments that protect women and professionals, and will give peace of mind to everyone.”