Developers have withdrawn a proposal for a massive solar farm in Mġarr, which had been unanimously rejected by the Planning Authority board last year.

The development, proposed by Joseph Schembri of Electrofix Group, would have taken up arable land the size of six football pitches.

The original proposal was rejected by the PA in March 2022, but fresh plans were filed in an appeal proposing even more solar panels over a bigger percentage of land.

In the appeal, the applicants argued they had often asked the board to suspend their application so they could submit revised plans following discussions with the agriculture and energy ministries. The request, they claimed, was turned down.

But the PA had said the appeal tribunal could not take a decision on a proposal that was different to the one considered by the board.

The proposal had drawn protests from Mġarr residents represented by lawyer David Bonello, Din l-Art Ħelwa and Moviment Graffitti among others.

Heritage Malta had also warned of a greater risk of flooding at Ta’ Ħaġrat due to increased rainwater runoff from extensive soil-cover associated with the proposed greenhouses.

A final decision on the appeal was listed for Tuesday. On the day, those present for the hearing, including Bonello and those opposing the project were informed that the developers had withdrawn the appeal.

Mġarr residents hailed the win on social media: "We saved tar-Ragħad. All the protests, meetings, conferences and all we organised bore fruit. Thanks to all those who made their effort".