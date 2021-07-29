A proposal for a newly built road in Santa Venera to be named after Miriam Pace has been turned down.

The proposal, by the locality’s minority leader Darren Carabott, was made in February a few months after the road, just 200 metres from where Pace lost her life when her home collapsed in March last year, was opened.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Carabott said that in spite of his proposal, the government’s street naming committee had voted in favour of the mayor’s proposal to name the road Triq l-Isportivi.

He said that through his proposal, he wanted Pace’s memory to remain alive forever.

“I wanted the road to serve as a monument of how our development and planning system has failed this woman, her family and the country,” Carabott said.

He added that he knew that Pace deserved more than the name of a road but said this would have been a small gesture to continue remembering the reason why she died.

Carabott paid tribute to Pace and promised to continue working towards a reform which would safeguard the safety of residents and workers in development and construction.

Two architects were held criminally liable over the Ħamrun house collapse and been found guilty of involuntary homicide. They have been ordered to perform 880 hours of community work and to pay €18,000 in fines.

They had originally faced charges alongside the excavation contractor and a worker, who opted to have their case heard by the criminal court.