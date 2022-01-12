The prosecution in proceedings against two correctional officers who stand charged with criminal responsibility over the suicide death of Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu, has wrapped up its evidence stage.

This information emerged in court when the compilation of evidence against Annabelle Cauchi, 51, from Żebbuġ and Alison Vassallo, 41, from Fgura, resumed on Wednesday.

The case against the two women kicked off in November when they first appeared under summons, pleading not guilty to involuntary homicide as well as allegedly committing a crime which they were duty-bound to prevent.

Their alleged victim had attempted suicide at the Corradino Correctional Facility on June 16 and passed away a few days later at Mater Dei Hospital.

An inquiry led by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech had set out to gather evidence about the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death, ultimately directing police authorities to take criminal action against the two warders.

A copy of the records of that inquiry have since been presented in the proceedings pending before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

In light of the fact that witnesses had all testified in the course of the magisterial inquiry, which was described as “voluminous,” prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri informed the court that the prosecution had wrapped up its evidence.

A copy of that inquiry had already been made available to the accused’s lawyers who would need to sift through the documentation to map out their defence.

The ball was now in the defence’s court to put forward evidence when the case resumes in May.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Herman Mula are defence counsel. Lawyers Rachel Tua and Edmond Cuschieri are representing the victim’s family.