Activists will meet outside the police headquarters on Saturday in protest against the Force's "lack of knowledge" about femicide.

The demonstration, called Għejejna u Xbajna (we have had enough) will kick off at 11am outside the Floriana headquarters and is being organised by Moviment Graffitti, MGRM, Young Progressive Beings, Għajjejt u Xbajt, Integra, Women's Rigths Foundation and Doctors for Choice.

Police have come under fire from human rights activists after claiming the brutal rape and murder of Paulina Dembska on January 2 did not appear to be linked to the victim’s sex.

Dembska, 29, was found dead at Independence Garden in Sliema in an apparently random killing that has shocked the country and led to calls for the better protection of women.

"By this demonstration, we will be expressing our anger at the insensitivity and the lack of knowledge shown by the Malta Police Force towards gender-based violence that at its extreme culminates in femicide," the organisers said on social media.

"Our demands are: more accountability by those in authority; concrete actions to address stereotypes, misogyny and patriarchy; addressing the problem of victim-blaming; taking rape as a crime more seriously and sex and relationship education guidelines to be updated in schools."

They urged "all those who support women's rights and gender equality" to join them.