Hundreds gathered outside Thomas Moore college in Ħamrun on Saturday morning to protest the death of Miriam Pace, who was killed in her home after the building collapsed last Monday.

Protesters came armed with placards and banged their drums chanting “iż-żejjed kollu żejjed” (enough is enough) in increasingly urgent tones. Among them were victims of similar building collapses last year.

As the march progressed, activists stopped in front of the crumbling remains of the Pace family home.

Caroline Micallef, who was the victim of a similar collapse in Gwardamangia in 2019, attends the protest. Photo: Jessica Arena

The protest, which is being organised by activist group Moviment Graffitti under the tag line 'Down with the developers' dictatorship', is demanding changes to construction laws to curtail the power and influence of what protesters describe as cowboy developers and contractors.

They say that Pace’s untimely death is the result of a construction lobby that has resisted necessary reform.

Protesters banged drums and chanted in protest. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

This is the second protest to be held within a week of Pace’s death.

Police have so far arrested six people in connection to the construction work that was going on adjacent to the Pace home prior to the collapse.

Three of those were rearrested on Friday.

The destruction of the Pace family home was the latest in a spate of building collapses throughout the past year.

The protest is ongoing. More to follow