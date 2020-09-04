Glass bottles in cardboard boxes and plastic bags lined the streets on Friday morning, despite new rules requiring households to use reusable plastic bins.

Joe Attard, chief executive of waste scheme operators GreenMT, confirmed most people ignored the regulations that came into force this month.

"Our initial feedback shows clearly that participation using the WasteServ bin or a plastic container was minimal across our local councils," he said. "Residents still opted for carton boxes and in instances still plastic bags."

Contractors complained of a "lack of cooperation" by the public and he said if the system continues, "much more education is needed at this stage.”

Last month waste management company WasteServ announced that, from September 1, reusable bins must be used to dispose of glass.

WasteServ said this was to “ensure high quality while maximising the reuse potential of the recycling material.”

Previously cardboard boxes or plastic bags were accepted for collection on the first Friday of the month. But this was to change today, the first Friday of September, when people were to use the brown WasteServ-supplied container or their own reusable one.

A rare sighting of a reusable bin for glass bottles on Friday morning. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The public had reacted to WasteServ's announcement about the new glass collection method with various concerns that ranged from worries about their bins being stolen, to fears about them being contaminated with coronavirus once outside their homes.

Mayors of various localities said they were concerned that a new system for the collection of domestic glass waste was being introduced too abruptly and might backfire - with people opting not to recycle.

And those who ignored the rules, don't seem to have been punished - with householders reporting that the cardboard boxes and bags of bottles were collected as usual.