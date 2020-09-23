The public service wants to become the best employer on the island, Mario Cutajar, principal permanent secretary, said on Wednesday.

He highlighted progress in the civil service at a press conference held to mark Public Service Week.

The sector, he said, had seen "unprecedented investment in modernising the workplace."

That investment included the digitilisation of archives, improved technological connectivity and training of staff to adapt to remote working. Some two thousand workers have transitioned to working both from home as well as their usual space, he said.

"Our key focus will always be on providing the best service possible. That is why we are ensuring that the transition to remote working does not make the service falter, and have taken feedback from both clients and workers to make the process as smooth as possible," he continued.

Major importance was given to the wellbeing of employees by seeking to balance workers’ needs and the needs of the service they provided.

Cutajar said he wished to see the public sector become the best employer on the island through constant re-evaluation and adjustment of services and conditions.

Mario Cutajar addressing the press conference. Photo: Julian Delia

A review of the public sector’s performance over the past seven years would be published soon, he said.

The review and other measures such as the development on the Institute for Public Service (an academy that partners the University of Malta and MCAST) were markers of the government’s willingness to invest in a better experience for its workforce.

Permanent Secretary Anthony Gatt, explained how one of their main ideas was a hot-desking system, along with IT and communication skills training being furnished for both management and employees.

Hot-desking is a system that is becoming increasingly popular with employers during the COVID-19 epidemic. The basic premise is that different staff members work in staggered rosters whilst using the same workplace, minimising physical contact.