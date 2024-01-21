People clad in hoodies and jeans on Sunday time-travelled to ancient times as the set of the new Gladiator film opened to the public.

While people and the media were allowed to tour Fort Ricasoli and the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, just a day before the set is dismantled, no one was allowed to take photos of the Gladiator set.

The open day comes as filming of the upcoming Ridley Scott epic concluded this week in Malta. During filming, Fort Ricasoli was transformed into Ancient Rome, complete with the Colosseum, Forum and Senate.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

"We felt like we were back in Roman times: the props and scenography were so interesting," one of the visitors, Simon Camilleri, said at the Kalkara fortification.

Many who spoke to Times of Malta said they were impressed by the set for the sequel to the 2000 epic Gladiator.

"Everything you see seems real: you wouldn't know it was fake - they (producers) deserve praise," Joe Balzan, who was visiting the set with his wife Mary Rose, told Times of Malta.

Robert Caruana was impressed with the size of the sets. "The scale of it is impressive," he said.

Another visitor, Rosario Mizzi, was impressed with the detail: "What I like the most is the attention to detail. There are small pieces of graffiti, for example. Even though it's something really small, they still included it".

Besides the set of Gladiator, the Malta film studios- right next to it is also open to the public. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Many people who visited on Sunday were seeing the set for the first and last time, but Joselyn Blandon said she knows the place well as she played an extra in the film.

"I was playing a Roman citizen - my costume was amazing: my dress was long, and they did my makeup and hair every day. It was... wow," Blandon said.

"We started every day at 5am until 4pm or 5pm: they were long days," Blandon said, adding she was the only Ecuadorian on set.

Andres Anaya from Colombia said he was hoping to meet Denzel Washington, but did not manage to see him on set.

The Gladiator set is open to the public until 5pm on Sunday.

Guided tours in English and Maltese are being held every 20 minutes, and there is a free shuttle service from the Cospicua Ferry to the set.

