Taking photographs of the Gladiator 2 set will be “strictly prohibited” as Fort Ricasoli gears up to welcome the Maltese public for a sneak peek on Sunday.

The Malta Film Commission, through Screen Malta, last week announced that the set of Gladiator 2 will be opening its doors to the public for an open day this Sunday, with guests being offered a guided tour of the fort.

The Gladiator set, where photos have been restricted, includes a reproduction of the Roman Colosseum and several portions of an imperial palace set.

Other set pieces on display include an armoury, prisons, catacombs, an ancient and triumphal arch, a round temple and a colonnade.

On Friday Screen Malta also announced that Spanish costuming company PERIS Costumes International will also be hosting a ‘live exhibition’ of film costumes during the day.

This includes costumes used in films like Assasin’s Creed, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Gilded Age and Troy.

The Malta Film Studios will also be open this Sunday and include exhibits related to Jurassic World and Foundation.

Visitors will also be able to get up close and personal with the studio’s water tanks and SFX machine.

The sequel to the Russel Crowe hit Gladiator filmed in Malta for several months but was interrupted after a lengthy actors’ strike.

Crowe played Maximus a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the self-appointed Roman emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

The sequel is set to star Irish actor Paul Mescal alongside A-lister Denzel Washington as well as prominent actors Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi and Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn. Hundreds of Maltese extras are also set to appear in the production.

Through the Malta Film Commission, the government has committed itself to paying a record-breaking €46.7 million to the subsidiary company of Paramount Studios for the production of the epic film.