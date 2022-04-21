Criminal proceedings against the man charged with the violent murder of Mario Farrugia, whose badly decomposed body was discovered in a car boot in Qormi, were off to a false start on Thursday after the accused tested positive for COVID.

Elliot Paul Busuttil, a 38-year old Attard resident, was due to appear in court for the start of the compilation of evidence wherein he is pleading not guilty to wilful murder, as well as carrying a weapon in public, breaching bail conditions and relapsing.

However, he is in quarantine.

The victim, a 62-year old Pembroke resident, was reported missing early in April, just three days before his lifeless body was found dumped inside the grey Peugeot 407 which he used to drive.

Forensic tests subsequently confirmed that the man had been stabbed more than 40 times, with a dozen or so injuries inflicted to the heart and lungs.

Other knife marks on the victim’s hands appeared to indicate defence wounds, as the man likely sought to ward off the aggression.

The severely decomposed state of the corpse made identification difficult, but DNA tests subsequently confirmed that the man was Farrugia.

Busuttil was one of four suspects arrested in connection with the murder, but was the only one charged last week.

No request for bail was put forward at the arraignment stage and the accused was remanded in custody.

However at the start of the compilation proceedings this morning, Busuttil was not present.

Instead, the court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, was informed that the accused was currently in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

A medical certificate was exhibited to that effect.

In light of that information, the court adjourned the case to May 6.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and John Paul Attard are prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyers George Camilleri, Kaylie Bonnett and Maria Schembri. Lawyers Edward Gatt and Ishmael Psaila are defence counsel. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Keith Borg are parte civile.