A stormwater channel in Qormi valley is to be roofed over and transformed into a green public space in a €1m project funded by the National Development and Social Funds (NDSF).

The stormwater channel is part of the national flood relief project completed in 2014, relieving residents of Triq il-Wied from repeated damaging floods.

The new project will see the roofed-over channel embellished with trees and shrubs, benches, a 200-meter running track and a parking area.

The project was announced by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri and Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship and Communities Alex Muscat during a press conference on-site.

They explained that the project forms part of the €4.5 million investment in greening projects around the country.

The National Development and Social Fund invests money earned throught the sale of Maltese passports.

A small street-level car park will also be introduced which will increase the parking spaces in this area.

A render of the proposed project. Environment Ministry

“This is another project led by GreenServ that will be creating an open and green space in an area synonymous with traffic,” Farrugia said.

He said the aim of the project is to improve the quality of life for residents living in Ħal Qormi, as well as to promote sustainable lifestyles.

“The biggest investments in the country under the current government have been in the infrastructure. Now it is time to inject unprecedented funding into the greenification of our country, with the same intensity.”

He said the upcoming Budget will usher in this ‘new era’.

On Monday, Farrugia also announced the €300,000 investment allocated for urban greening in 11 localities.

Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said this was not an isolated project, but part of a series of projects being carried out through an NDSF investment.

He observed that over €4.5 million is being spent on greening projects in Ħamrun, Mosta, Qormi and Żabbar.

"Through this investment and collaboration with other entities, we are transforming spaces that were previously neglected or inaccessible, into spaces that can be enjoyed by all," the Parliamentary Secretary said.