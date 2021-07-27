Another 142 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, as 174 patients recovered.

The new cases were found from 4,031 swab tests.

This means there are currently 2,230 active cases in Malta.

Of these, 37 (down from 39 on Monday) are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, including one person at the Intensive Treatment Unit.

Health authorities have said a quarter of the hospital patients as of Monday have no symptoms.

The asymptomatic patients were already vaccinated and in Mater Dei for other health reasons and were found to be positive following routine testing for the virus.

Overall, just under half the hospital patients are vaccinated while half are not.

No new deaths have been reported.

According to data published by the health authorities, the average age of Monday's 94 cases was 34.

Vaccination

A total of 371,802 people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a total of 746,883 doses administered over the past months.

According to Health Minister Chris Fearne, the day when COVID-19 is treated as a “mild disease” is nearing, virus variants permitting.

From last week, unvaccinated residents could get the jab without the need for an appointment from Gateway Hall at the University, Mondays to Saturdays and from the Gozo Conference & Expo Centre, Mondays to Fridays.

Mobile clinics have also been set up for the same purpose and are visiting different localities.

Hundreds of people turned up at the mobile clinic outside Parliament in Valletta on Tuesday morning with the queue stretching around the former Opera House and as far as Merchants Street. People were being given the jab outdoors.

A resident gets his COVID-19 vaccine at the Valletta mobile clinic on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

According to a legal notice published on Monday, the health authorities can now give language schools permission to reopen if the exemption from the closure rules is "deemed necessary or essential". The schools were closed following a surge in new cases after their opening.

Meanwhile, the Malta Tourism Authority has approved a second quarantine hotel, the three-star Sliema Hotel on the seafront, following a call issued after the Marina Hotel St George’s Bay had been approaching full capacity.