Lecturers and staff at the University of Malta found themselves waiting in long queues on Wednesday, as a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the university's Msida campus got under way.

Lecturers who spoke to Times of Malta while waiting said they turned up on time for their appointment but still found themselves waiting for over an hour. Others said they found two vaccination queues on campus, each leading to a separate vaccination hall.

"I’m not even sure I’m in the right queue," one said. "Everyone’s at a loss."

One lecturer described the situation as "total chaos" and noted the lack of social distancing being observed in queues.

"People with 10am appointments are still deep in line," he said at 11.10am. "My appointment was for 11am but I'm still very far back. I may have to cancel a class."

Another lecturer with a 10.30am appointment was still waiting patiently one hour later.

“Logistically, it is completely disorganised," he said.

The queues were reminiscent of the situation at Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, when vulnerable people and healthcare workers were faced with long queues to get vaccinated.

But while some lecturers were dismayed by the logistical arrangements, others were more forgiving of the delays.

"I am not particularly annoyed as I am aware of the situation we are going through," one lecturer 15 minutes into his queuing said. "Of course, I have other things to do, like many other people waiting here, but we need to keep in mind the situation we are in,” he said.

Another lecturer was not annoyed by the queues at all.

"It does not matter if we have to wait 20 minutes or two hours, the most important thing is that we get vaccinated," he said.

Situation 'greatly improved'

A University spokesperson said that appointments were being scheduled by public health authorities and that the university was simply providing parts of the Gateway Building to serve as a vaccination centre.

University of Malta rector Alfred Vella, who was spotted checking up on the queues, said that the logistical situation had already improved greatly from earlier in the morning.

“The most important thing is that our staff is being vaccinated," he said.

"Today is the first day that university staff are being vaccinated, but we must keep in mind that the university vaccination centre is also being used by other members in the community.”

When contacted, a Health Ministry spokesperson said extended waiting times could be a result of it being the first day a big group was being vaccinated at the campus centre.

Queues outside the campus vaccination centre had reduced by the early afternoon.

Currently, authorities are vaccinating people in the 80-84 age group as well as workers in clinical settings and non-medical frontliners such as police officers, AFM and CPD officials.

By Tuesday, 68,779 doses of vaccine had been administered. Of these, 21,767 were second doses.

Staff waiting for their vaccination jab on Wednesday Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta is currently administering vaccines by three manufacturers- Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca. The latter is only being given to non-medical frontliners younger than 55 years old.

Staff were not sure which of the two queues they had to wait in for their jab Photo: Chris Sant Fournier