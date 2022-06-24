The issue of a sewage overflow which caused a “nauseating stench” for Sliema residents was resolved on Thursday evening but the situation is still being monitored.

Last week, the health authorities banned swimming in part of the popular Qui-si-Sana bay in Sliema because of a sewage overflow and placed signs on the rocks along the beach.

The sewage leak formed green puddles on the beach, where the contaminated water ending up in the sea. One resident told Times of Malta that the smell of the sewage was “nauseating”.

Mayor John Pillow pleaded with the authorities to remove the outflow at Qui-si-Sana and return the bay to the people.

People were still swimming at Qui-si-Sana in spite of a ban. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On Friday, both the Environmental Health Directorate and the Water Services Corporation (WSC) confirmed that the situation had been resolved but the site was still being monitored by the authorities.

“The ban will be lifted once the water samples are negative to contaminated water, a spokesperson for the Environmental Health Directorate told Times of Malta.

But although the ban was still in place on Friday, people were still sunbathing near the puddles of contaminated water and swimming in the sea.

Although signs notifying the public about the ban could be seen at the actual beach, the spokesperson said there are signs along the pavement leading to the bay.

The spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and legal action is being considered. He refused to give further information.

A WSC spokesperson confirmed that the leakage was not from a corporation network pipe.

On Thursday, the health authorities banned swimming at Font Għadir, Sliema, because of another sewage overflow.