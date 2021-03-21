The fact that Malta’s parliament is composed of only white people when the country is home to many different skin tones and cultures shows the extent of racial injustice in Malta, young people believe.

This can even be seen in the way individuals are taken into the law courts - juxtaposing white-collar criminals with migrants accused of minor crimes, they said in a video by Black Lives Matter Malta, launched to mark International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

The United Nation’s theme for this year is “Youth standing up against racism”.

In the video, which asked young people what they thought racism looked like in Malta, respondents expressed concern that besides xenophobic comments, racial injustice could also be reflected in the way the country’s institutions, such as Parliament and the courts, were represented.

"When it comes to the judicial system and law enforcement, we see racial discrimination through racial profiling by the police, especially towards people who are foreign or black... asylum seekers and refugees are brought to court tied to each other with cable ties," Black Lives Matter Malta member Néhémie Bikin-kita said when contacted.

She pointed out that some members of the government display racial insensitivity through comments made on the role of foreigners in the country.

“(Racism is the) assumption that anyone darker-skinned is a sub-Sharan illegal immigrant - they could be professionals, diplomats, businessmen,” Steven, 21, said.

Luana, 25, said that racism in Malta has "many faces" but also can be seen in daily comments which carry racist undertones, such as “She’s pretty for a black girl!” or “Mela jien iswed?” (What am I, black?).

Another said that it is the public's social duty to speak out against any form of racism or xenophobia.

“Racial discrimination is on an alarming rise and it is our responsibility to act on this,” said Matthew.

Bikin-kita said that youths play a vital role in raising awareness about racial injustice. They empowered the debate and played an active role towards the building of a more inclusive community.

A demonstration that took place in Valletta last year was organised and driven by young people, she said giving an example.

The demonstration, in June, had been held in solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement, born in the USA following the police murder of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

Locally, the demonstration called for racial equality and justice for Lassana Cisse, a man murdered in an allegedly racial motivated drive-by shooting in 2019.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter, along with Integra and African Media Association Malta re holding an online event to mark this year’s International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

A live discussion will be aired on Facebook at 6pm, with representatives from different organisations discussing their thoughts about racial discrimination and the role youths can play to fight against it.

The live discussion can be followed here.