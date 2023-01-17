Electrogas director and Tumas Group chairman Ray Fenech has asked the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to summon Yorgen Fenech, his nephew, to be questioned on the Electrogas deal.

Testifying before the PAC on Tuesday, Ray Fenech told the committee that if they have further questions regarding the Electrogas power station deal, they should question Yorgen Fenech, the former CEO of the company.

Yorgen Fenech, the owner of 17 Black, stepped down as director of Tumas Group and Electrogas back in 2019.

The businessman stands charged with masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. He is currently on remand at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

During the meeting, Ray Fenech submitted a number of documents, including the minutes of meetings held between GEM Holdings, EGM Holding and ElectroGas, which show that Yorgen Fenech was the main link between Electrogas and government entities.

PAC chairperson Darren Carabott asked Ray Fenech if he ever attended any meetings between the three groups and if he knew who attended them.

He replied he only attended one meeting back in 2019 and did not know who attended other meetings.

When asked, he said he was not interested to know who was at the meetings.

"Do you know why Yorgen Fenech was always appointed as the go-to person for Enemalta," Carabott asked.

"I do not know," Ray Fenech replied.

Pressed further by Carabott and PN MP David Agius, Ray Fenech said the committee should summon his nephew.

"It seems you want to put this on Yorgen Fenech, so why don't you summon him and ask him," Ray Fenech said.

"We will," Agius replied.

The committee is now adjourned until Tuesday, when former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi is expected to testify.

The PAC is questioning witnesses as it assesses the findings of a major probe by the auditor general into the power station deal.

The Electrogas deal was the subject of a 500-page report by the National Audit Office, which found a number of shortcomings in the selection process for that project and concluded that the due diligence process was “insufficient”, among other matters.