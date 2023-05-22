The Institute for Tourism Studies (ITS) is offering counselling to the friends and family of the 17-year-old girl who died in a traffic accident and another student being treated for her injuries from the same crash.

Tourism Clayton Bartolo told parliament of the psychological help being offered as he led condolences to Kacey Sciberras' family.

"I would like to extend my condolences to the family and offer a word of hope to all involved," Bartolo told parliament on Monday.

"ITS is providing psychological help and counseling to Kacey's family, to the other 17-year-old student and her family, and to all students who might need it. We will be there to support them."

Friends and ITS staff laid flowers beside a photo of the 17-year-old girl in a heart-breaking atmosphere. PHOTO: ITS.

PN MP and tourism spokesperson Mario de Marco used his few minutes during question time to pay his respects to Kacey, who died in a traffic accident on the Central Link Road in Attard early on Sunday morning, and offered condolences to her family.

"Kacey had a future career in tourism ahead of her and her death is a reflection of the tragic fatalities happening on our roads," de Marco said.

Deputy speaker David Agius followed, saying he also sends his condolences to the family on behalf of all MPs.

Bartolo said that he had just returned from ITS, where Kacey's fellow students and friends held a small vigil in her memory.

Kacey was a student at the Institute of Tourism Studies.

On Monday afternoon, Kacey's classmates and other students organised a vigil on the school grounds with the help of ITS staff, and laid flowers beside a photo of the 17-year-old girl.

"Students prepared a video and we had her favourite songs in the background," a spokesperson for ITS told Times of Malta.

"Some of her lecturers and friends also spoke about Kacey and it was a nice vigil aimed to remember the beautiful person Kacey was."

Since her death on Saturday, social media has been flooded with tributes to the girl who hailed from St Paul’s Bay, and on Monday her father, Jason Sciberras, shared a poem about his young daughter.

"You were our flower/ a flower called Kacey/ you were a beautiful flower, both inside and out," he wrote.

He described his daughter as "always with a smile" on her face, and that she was respectful and loving.

Another 17-year-old girl from Attard, and the driver, a 20-year-old man from St Paul's Bay, were also hospitalised after the accident.

The other 17-year-old was also a student at ITS, Bartolo told parliament on Monday, and she was the student council president.

A second ITS student is being treated in hospital for her injuries along with the driver of the car.

I have just been to the vigil at ITS, which showed that students are united in their grief for the loss of Kacey," Bartolo told parliament.

It was the fourth traffic accident death this month.