Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has described as "unjust" calls for his resignation over the fallout from the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galzia.

The Minister was reacting to members of the NGO Repubblika and Occupy Justice, who led a protest outside the Home Affairs ministry last week, calling on Camilleri to step down for protecting police corruption.

The protest was held after Times of Malta reported how recovered recordings suggested ex-police chief Lawrence Cutajar may have tipped-off self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma about his pending arrest.

While Cutajar resigned from his post as Police Commissioner in January, he was later employed by the Home Affairs Ministry as a consultant on public safety and logistics on a three-year-contract. The contract was suspended a day after the Times of Malta report.

"Where Mr Cutajar is concerned, I believe I took immediate action as soon as I heard what had transpired in court," Camilleri told Times of Malta.

"I feel that no one can say that I dragged my feet in taking a decision, I suspended his contract, so I don't think that the calling for my resignation was just."

A letter sent to the minister that was read by protestors said that suspending Cutajar was "not enough".

It said: "You were caught protecting a corrupt police official. Resign!".