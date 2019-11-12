A road in Nadur collapsed last night as a result of a bad weather, according to local mayor Edward Said, who was alerted to the incident by local residents.

No one was hurt and the affected section of the road has been cordoned off, said Mr Said.

Photos taken this morning show a section of Fatima road and the retaining wall crumbling into a nearby field.

Mr Said told Times of Malta that the collapse could have been caused by heavy rainfall last night making its way into a possible gap under the road. The water would have put pressure on the wall, causing it to collapse.

The storm last night also affected other retaining walls in Nadur, said Mr Said, however, these incidents were minor and other roads weren’t affected.

As regards the rebuilding of the road, he continued, it would commence “earliest as possible.”

The bad state of Gozo’s roads was highlighted in September, when a shocking video showed a hole on a main road which had no underlying support.

Clint Camilleri, the Gozitan Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture and Fisheries, has publicly denounced the state of roads in Gozo, appealing for Infrastructure Malta to “be allowed” to take control of works at the sister.

Asked by Times of Malta whether there have been any discussions regarding Infrastructure Malta commencing works in Gozo, Mr Said said that the issue did not fall under his remit.

At the moment roads are built and maintained by the Gozo Ministry.