Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo has said that he is slowly getting better after spending 10 days in intensive care in hospital.

In his first public statement since being admitted, Arrigo said that he was left speechless by the amount of goodwill that had been sent his way throughout his ordeal.

“It’s a sign that your prayers reached me. I’m still in hospital but slowly improving,” Arrigo wrote in a brief Facebook post on Saturday morning.

“You left me speechless. Thank you.”

Arrigo was admitted to hospital on Friday, September 3 after experiencing pain that suggested he was suffering from kidney stones. His condition deteriorated before he could receive treatment, as a result of an infection he developed, and he was transferred into intensive care.

His party leader, Bernard Grech, as well as prime minister Robert Abela were among the first to wish him a speedy recovery, with messages of support pouring in from across society and both sides of the House.

The businessman and politician went on to spend 10 days at Mater Dei Hospital’s ITU before being transferred to a different ward earlier this week.

Arrigo – a four-term MP – has served as the PN’s deputy leader for party affairs since 2017.