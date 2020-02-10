Former Nationalist deputy leader for party affairs, Robert Arrigo announced he was not interested in any position in a present or reformed PN, signalling his intention to cut ties completely with the party he formed part of for decades.

“I am not interested in any form of post in any structure of the present PN or a reformed PN,” he wrote in a terse post on Facebook on Monday morning.

His post came almost 24 hours after party leader Adrian Delia heaped praise on him for his sterling work within the PN ever since he became leader, saying he had nothing to be ashamed of.

Mr Arrigo’s last day as deputy leader will be March 29. “I'm staying there to safeguard the wages/salaries of the employees,” he said in a previous Facebook post in which he announced his resignation.

The news of his resignation last week came amid an open rebellion within the parliamentary group against embattled leader Adrian Delia.

The 65-year-old MP who for successive elections was elected from two electoral districts, first started his political career as mayor of PN stronghold Sliema. He was elected deputy leader in 2017 as part of the new leadership line up under Dr Delia.

During his stint, Mr Arrigo, an entrepreneur in the tourism industry, played a crucial role to keep the party's ailing finances afloat. Recently, he had taken over the role of party treasurer following the resignation of Antoine Zammit last September.

Mr Arrigo, general secretary Clyde Puli, and general council president Kristy Debono, resigned within hours of each other last week.