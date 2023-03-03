Roberta Metsola returned to Ukraine on Friday, making her second visit to the war-torn country in the past year.

The European Parliament president arrived in the country on Friday evening, in an unannounced visit.

Metsola’s visit to Ukraine will continue on Saturday, but a spokesperson was unable to provide any further details.

“Good to be back in Ukraine,” the EP president tweeted on Friday evening.

“With those brave people who inspired the world. With those heroes who refuse to give in. With those who sacrificed everything for our values. With Europeans whose home is in our European Union.”

Her visit to Ukraine comes less than a month after Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament in person, and just days after the country marked the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

That invasion shows no signs of letting up: Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian positions, towns and villages and Kyiv continues to push for additional aid to help repel the attackers.

On Friday, the USA announced a new $400 million security aid package for Ukraine that includes a variety of ammunition types. EU countries have been more reluctant to commit to donations of military equipment and ammunition. Metsola has called on national governments to overcome that hesitation and send long-range military systems to Kyiv.

Metsola was the first high-level EU official to visit Ukraine after Russia invaded the country, doing so at the end of March 2022. She was also among the first to call for Ukraine to be given a pathway to eventual EU membership.

During that visit, she met with top Ukrainian officials including Zelensky, who bestowed her with the Order of Princess Olga, a Ukrainian civil decoration given to women who display excellence.