Most of the images in this short pictorial series are derived from commercial postcards issued by big or small publishers like Richard Ellis, Salvatore Lorenzo Cassar, Chretien, the Grand Studio and so forth, and targeted the public.
Portraying as they did, special events, they would have had a brief shelf life – shortly after the date of publication. Others, like the patriotic ones issued during World War I, would have maintained their appeal through the length of the hostilities. Most of the postcards are real photographs but a few were printed typographically.
Some were aimed at very select users. The Austrian and Hungarian prisoners-of-war locked up in Verdala Barracks, Cottonera, celebrated the birthday of their Emperor, Franz Joseph I, by organising a great in-house exhibition in his honour. The POWs issued various postcards showing the halls and the exhibits. I cannot imagine anyone making use of them except the prisoners themselves.
Similarly, the melancholic postcard of the last Sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Mehmed VI, landing in Malta with his family on his way to exile, would have had very limited commercial appeal, hence its considerable historical value and its even greater rarity.
Concluded. Parts 1 and two were published on August 31 and September 7, respectively.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us