Former Starlites FIJO women’s coach Sandro Farrugia has joined rivals Hibernians BC to lead the side’s women’s team this coming season.

In a statement issued by the Paola club, it was confirmed that Farrugia had accepted an offer on Monday that sees him replace Norbert Borg, who had led the team to a top-spot finish in the regular season this past campaign.

“Sandro (Farrugia) had won the League Championship with the Paola club in season 2017/018 and has now decided to continue the good work done at that time as from the coming season,” the statement read.

Farrugia, who also led Malta’s Under-16 girls’ team to Bronze this summer in the FIBA European Championships has signed a two-year contract with Hibs with the option of extending the agreement for a further two years.

