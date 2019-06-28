The 300 Santa Luċija trees set to face the axe have fuelled calls for further demonstrations.

Sasha Vella, who organised last weekend's mass demonstration against Central Link, proposed the idea of another protest on her Facebook group For Our Trees, and received over 250 comments.

Most supported the idea, suggesting that Santa Luċija should be the location of the next demonstration.

A separate group of young activists have also created an event page called Storm the Parliament Building, They Can’t Cut all The Trees, calling for a peaceful demonstration outside Parliament in September.

A group of young activists are planning a protest against trees being uprooted to make way for roads

On the choice of location, group founder, 15-year-old Finn Macnamara said: “We want those responsible to know that we are outside”.

There needs to be a change. More trees need to be planted not cut down, he told Times of Malta.

“I’m hoping a lot of youths do show up because they are the next generation and need to be aware of how important the trees and environment are. If more people join the protest then I believe it will make a difference.”

The demonstration against the Central Link project on Sunday, organised by 19-year-old Sasha Vella, drew in a crowd of over 1,000, angry about the planned decimation of 549 trees.

The sudden wave of youthful activists on the island follows a larger trend of youth activism symbolised by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg’s FridaysforFuture movement.

The Swedish teenager rose to prominence as an activist after demonstrating last year outside Swedish parliament, demanding further action to prevent global warming and climate change.

Her protest inspired an international movement of school strikes, during which students united to put pressure on the authorities to preserve their environment and safeguard their future.