Plans for how pupils will return to schools in September amid the coronavirus pandemic will be published within the week, the education minister has promised.

Owen Bonnici said work on the guidelines will be concluded "in a matter of hours" ahead of issuing the plans "in the coming days".

He said the education ministry is in regular talks with the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci about the proposals.

"We cannot make our students face another year of remote learning, children especially need to have a community around them to foster learning," Bonnici said.

Owen Bonnici says he is confident guidelines will reassure teachers worried about reopening schools during the pandemic. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Children are due to return to their desks on September 28 but educators are demanding a road map for the planned reopening.

The Union of Professional Educators has also highlighted the concerns of teachers across the island who are worried about reopening during a surge in the number of cases.

Speaking after a presentation on restoration work conducted by MCAST in St Katarina's chapel, Bonnici said he is confident the guidelines will serve as reassurance and provide a safe environment for educators and students alike.

All relevant stakeholders, including parent associations, are being consulted to make sure the guidelines are reviewed by everyone, he said.

The brief conference on the restoration works was also addressed by Gudja's mayor, Marija Vella, and MCAST's principal, James Calleja.

Both emphasised the importance of applying learning directly in practice and how the restoration of the chapel was an opportunity for students to work in the field.

The principal pointed out that the restoration course is becoming increasingly popular and that "professionals in the field are highly sought after."

Dr Bonnici concluded the press conference by stating that the project is an example of "the centre of excellence" which they want MCAST to become.

He said that the ministry will work to keep on improving MCAST and that they are looking forward to further collaboration with local councils and churches alike.