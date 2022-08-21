A second suspect allegedly involved in Thursday’s massive Ħamrun brawl was denied bail on Sunday after pleading not guilty to slashing an employee at a kebab shop with a knife, inflicting slight injuries.

Abdullah Ahmed, 35, a construction worker from Marsa, was the second man to be arraigned in connection with the violent fight that took place on St Joseph High Road when two families allegedly clashed over a money issue, triggering the 25-men brawl.

On Saturday, another Syrian national was arraigned over his involvement in the fight and was also remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to hitting another man on the head with a wooden stick, causing him grievous injuries.

During Sunday’s arraignment, defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb contested the validity of the arrest, arguing that when the police turned up at his client’s home, armed with a warrant worded in Maltese and English, there was a language issue.

However, prosecuting Inspector Roderick Spiteri rebutted that the suspect had cooperated and showed that he was understanding.

Moreover, an Arab speaking interpreter was called in to assist the arrested man all throughout his interrogation at the police station, when releasing his statement, and even in court on Sunday.

The court, presided over by magistrate Lara Lanfranco, declared that the arrest was valid and that the accused’s rights had not been breached.

The accused then pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the victim, possessing a sharp or pointed weapon without a police licence, wilfully breaching the peace, insulting and threatening various persons, joining a gathering of more than 10 people with the intent of committing a crime, as well as failing to obey legitimate police orders.

He was also charged with relapsing.

His lawyer argued that it was doubtful as to whether the accused had inflicted the injuries.

However, the prosecution rebutted that both the victim and others who witnessed the incident identified the accused as the one who slashed the victim’s leg with a knife.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the serious nature of the case and the fact that a number of civilian witnesses are still to testify.

Parte civile lawyer Jacob Magri added that the people involved in the brawl regularly crossed paths.

Moreover, the accused had been armed with a knife and the injuries suffered by the victim could have been worse, besides possibly giving rise to more serious consequences.

The defence rebutted that the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Furthermore, his client would exhibit footage related to a separate incident wherein, he claimed, the victim was caught stealing from him.

After hearing submissions, the court turned down the request in view of the fact that civilians are still to testify.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi also appeared parte civile.