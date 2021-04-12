A dishwasher whose bank account was allegedly fattened by an €8,000 deposit obtained through involvement in a romance fraud, was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Monday.

Youssouf Madou Soumaoro Ben, a 35-year old Ivorian national, was tracked down and arrested by investigators working on a romance fraud case wherein an elderly woman had been allegedly swindled out of some €58,000 after being lured into a virtual relationship with a person, posing as a US soldier stationed in Afghanistan.

Six suspects, five men and a woman, were arraigned in February in relation to the case, all pleading not guilty to money laundering and benefiting through the proceeds of crime.

While investigations continued, police tracked down a seventh suspect who had allegedly benefited through some €8,000 channelled into his bank account.

The man, who lives in St Paul's Bay was charged with various acts of money laundering, including acquiring, accepting or transferring property that he suspected may have been directly or indirectly, obtained through criminal activity, as well as knowingly receiving stolen property.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, upheld a request by the prosecution for a freezing order upon all assets, both movable and immovable, of the accused.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage and the man was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Claire Borg and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted together with AG lawyers Abigail Caruana Vella, Karl Muscat and Sean Xerri de Caro.