Just six people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another five recovered from the virus.

No deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

Malta has meanwhile passed the 500,000 vaccine doses mark, with more than 200,000 people being fully vaccinated, according to health authorities' data published on Friday.

Malta, which, as of Friday, had 66 active COVID-19 cases, has been placed on a ‘green list’ by the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control.

According to the ECDC, the country's case and death rates are the lowest in the EU.

Times of Malta reported that restaurants and cafes are weathering a new storm before the start of the tourist season, as the pandemic exodus of foreign workers leaves them understaffed and vulnerable to poaching.

Foreign workers left or were repatriated when the pandemic reached Malta's shores last year, while Maltese who ended up without a job and couldn’t survive on the wage supplement left the industry, found an alternative job and are now reluctant to return