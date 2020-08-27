Daniel Muka was on Thursday charged with complicity in the murder os Sliema resident Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski.

He pleaded not guilty.

The couple were shot dead a few days ago in what is believed to have been a four-minute operation.

Six shots were fired from a 9mm handgun, which is believed to have been recovered during Tuesday’s police raid.

The court, presided by Magistrate Nadine Lia, ordered his assets to be frozen in line with anti-money laundering legislation.

Although no request for bail was filed, his lawyers, Noel Bianca and George Anthony Buttigieg asked for their client to be examined by a psychiatrist in view of a bad trauma he went through.

This would assist his current state of mind and ensure he is mentally sane, they said, adding this was not, however, a plea of insanity.

They asked for all assistance to be provided to their client at the Corradino Correctional Facilities.

Inspectors James Grech and Colin Sheldon who prosecuted, did not object to the request and the court appointed Anthony Zahra to assess the client's state of mind.

Lawyer Roberta Bonello appeared parte civil for the victims' families.

Muka, who is Albanian, spent most of Wednesday under police interrogation. He insisted he was not the brains behind the crime.

His fingerprints allegedly matched those lifted from some of these items.

The 25-year-old Albanian, who works as a car washer, was out on bail over two cases he is facing in court.

In one case he stands charged, along with his brother, with the violent robbery of some €333,000 worth of jewellery in an armed hold-up at Diamonds International in Tigné Point in 2017.

He is separately charged with the attempted murder of two police officers whom he allegedly tried to shoot during his arrest a week after the robbery.

Another man was arrested in connection with the murder on Wednesday night.