Jean-Paul Sofia and Pelin Kaya's deaths are the consequences of the government's “anything goes attitude”, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

Jean-Paul, 20, died in early December following the collapse of a construction site in Corradino while 30-year-old Pelin was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a BMW in Gzira. The driver, Jeremie Camilleri, was tasered and arrested and found to have cocaine in his system. He is pleading not guilty to murder charges.

Speaking at the Nationalist Party's Tarxien club on Sunday, Grech said the government has normalised drug use through the introduction of a law that made drugs legal.

The PN leader said standards have been lowered in the construction industry and on our roads, when the value of life should be at the basis of every decision.

Abortion

Turning to abortion, the PN leader said the PN was the only political party against abortion. “The value of life is everything, without it there are no civil rights,” he said.

A law allowing abortion when the woman’s life or health is in grave danger is set to go to its final reading in Parliament in the coming weeks.

The Maltese people now know that the PL wants to introduce abortion, Gech said.

He said he empathised with mothers in a tough situation andthey should be helped to avoid terminating their pregnancies.

“We should support the NGO of Mirriam Sciberras (Life Network Foundation) that is helping these mothers,” he said.

Life Network Foundation has started work on seven new residential flatlets to be used by new mothers who sought refuge at a community home set up by the organisation.

PN whip Robert Cutajar and newly appointed tourism spokesperson Mario De Marco also spoke at the event.

De Marco said that should the abortion law be introduced it will be among the most permissive.

“The bill as it is now will allow abortion up to the final months (of a pregnancy) without distinction," he said.

Parliamentary group united

Replying to questions by Times of Malta, Grech said the PN parliamentary group is united behind him.

On Sunday, Malta Today reported that the PN leader was openly quizzed about his leadership by party heavyweights and shadow ministers during a parliamentary group meeting.

Grech denied this saying: “There is serenity, hard work, and strong cooperation in the parliamentary group.”

Grech said that he had asked his spokespersons to present their plans for their shadow ministries in the upcoming year. “I was asked about what we will do with the plans.”

Beppe Fenech Adami and Darren Carabott, who were mentioned in the article, were even at Sunday's political event, he said.