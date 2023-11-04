The Palestinian Ambassador to Malta has called on the country to speak up for Palestine at the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, as protestors marched through Valletta calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protestors young and old, mostly clad in black and waving the Palestinian flag, marched from parliament to the law courts, chanting “Free free Palestine” and “Ceasefire now”, as curious onlookers stepped out of their way, some even nodding and giving a thumbs up in support.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania called on Malta to speak at the UN Security Council and advocate for an end to the killing.

“Malta, we need your support,” Hanania said.

“We need you to speak up for us at the security council. Stop the war! Ceasefire now! Enough meetings, it is time to take action! End the occupation,” he shouted.

Crowd gathered in front of parliament on Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

The state of Israel has continued pressing a deadly siege into the Palestinian territory, three weeks after the October 7 raids that killed 1,400 Israeli civilians.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces bombed a refugee camp in Jabalia twice, which the United Nations have said “could amount to war crimes”.

Amidst their chanting, protestors in Malta singled out European Parliament President Roberta Metsola for criticism, with many shouting “Metsola, you can’t hide, you enabled genocide”.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Maltese Eurocrat has been criticised for backing Israel following the October 7 attacks and for visiting the country and meeting with members of Israel’s Yeheza Unit together with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She has since repeatedly clarified that she will continue to advocate for a two-state solution to the conflict.

Addressing the crowds, Palestinian Ambassador to Malta Fadi Hanania thanked students for confronting Metsola during a visit to MCAST and said that to advocate for peace, the EU leader should have been standing among the protestors today.

Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Hanania. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“How can you justify Israel’s right to destroy us? Roberta Metsola, you should have been here with us today,” he said, visibly emotional.

“I believe you know our history, go and read what happened to our people, the years of suffering and displacement and the millions of Palestinians who cannot go back to their country.”

Hanania called out the discrepancy in the EU’s attitude to other wars, where it has been quick to draft resolutions to help the victims of war, but does nothing to encourage an end to the war in Palestine.

“When it comes to Palestinians, to you our lives don’t matter,” he said.

“But we are not numbers, each of us has a story.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A protestor named Rayan had harsh criticism for Roberta Metsola. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

‘Metsola betrayed us’

A young woman named Rayan had harsh words for Metsola and said that she had “betrayed” the very people who supported her.

“Maltese people don’t stand with occupiers and we do not stand with genocide,” she said.

“Throwing missiles and gas on hospitals and schools is not fighting terrorism, it is killing innocents.”

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Rayan accused Metsola of having “blood on her hands” and said that politicians should realise that advocating against the killing of innocents in Palestine is “the bare minimum”.

“Roberta Metsola, we women who once supported you are disgusted by what you’ve done. Take back your words and ask for peace, ask them to stop killing children,” she said.

“This is a dirty political gambit where the innocent always pay the price.”

On Friday, a spokesperson for the European Parliament president said Metsola had always made it clear the EP is on the side of peace and has always made a distinction between Hamas and the aspirations of Palestinians.

"We have called for a pause in hostilities precisely to allow this to happen, to push for de-escalation in the region and lasting stability in the region."