European Parliament president Roberta Metsola was greeted at MCAST by a small group of students holding papers calling her an "enabler of genocide".

In a Facebook post, NGO Moviment Graffitti uploaded photos showing a small group of students holding the papers.

Graffitti said the students accused Metsola of "having blood on her hands after exchanging handshakes with Israeli war criminals and standing with an occupying state while it was indiscriminately brutalising Palestinians".

A Moviment Graffitti spokesperson told Times of Malta nine students were part of the initiative.

In the past weeks, Metsola has been criticised over her support of Israel following her October 13 visit to the country shortly after Hamas gunmen stormed into Israel and killed 1,400 people, including many civilians.

She also led MEPs and parliament staff in a solemn ceremony in front of the European Parliament to show solidarity with all those targeted in the attacks.

Metsola however, has repeatedly insisted that both she and the European Parliament are advocating for a two-state solution to bring an end to the hostility.

Israel has since hit 11,000-plus targets in Gaza. Although many nations backed Israel's right to strike back at Hamas, as the civilian toll has mounted, so too has criticism of Israeli tactics.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 9,000 people have died in Israeli bombardments, mostly women and children. Entire neighbourhoods have been destroyed.

During a protest by the Palestinian community in Malta last month, placards showing Metsola and the word "complicit" were also held up at the protest.

Even Prime Minister Robert Abela criticised a "prominent politician" for using the conflict in Gaza to promote themselves and appear in international media.

Although he did not mention EP President Roberta Metsola by name, government sources had said the message "was clear".

On Saturday, a protest will be held by "Youths for Palestine" in solidarity with Gaza. The march will take place outside Parliament in Valletta starting at 3pm. Moviment Graffitti will also be taking part.