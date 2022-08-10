The rector of St Albert the Great College has threatened to report staff to the police over angry online comments they made concerning a decision to sack school principal Mario Mallia.

The Valletta school's management team has been at loggerheads with school staff and the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) since Mallia was dismissed in July.

Mallia has linked his sacking to management being unhappy with inclusive programmes he introduced at the church-run school.

School management, on the other hand, claim that Mallia was insubordinate and had repeatedly refused to adhere to the school's charter and bypassed the school board when taking certain decisions.

Mallia has since filed a complaint before the Industrial Tribunal, claiming unfair dismissal and requesting reinstatement and compensation.

News of the firing triggered an outpouring of support for Mallia, with colleagues, students, parents and alumni coming together to call for the principal to be reinstated.

Now, rector Aaron Zahra has threatened to report staff members to the police over comments on social media after the school issued two calls seeking applicants to replace Mallia.

In one of the comments that angered the rector, a staff member wrote on Facebook that Zahra has "no shame" and that she is "so disgusted that [he has] the audacity to post vacancies to fill up Mallia's post".

A screengrab of one of the comments Zahra highlighted as problematic.

"You are being so insensitive to what we as staff members want," the staff member said. She went on to challenge Zahra to take legal action against her.

Zahra wrote to the MUT, asking the union to rein in its members. The comments, he told the union, were "disparaging, provocative and break the law".

"If the issue is not addressed, I will have to tackle it with the police," Zahra said.

Reacting, the MUT wrote to Zahra telling him "the union and [its] members will not be intimidated by [his] actions".

"Your leadership at the college is being characterized by axing of initiatives and individuals, and whenever this is not deemed possible, you are resorting to threats through legal letters and communications like the subjoined.

"You do not accept any dissent whatsoever and you are expecting everyone to bow at your wishes. Were you expecting to be applauded for issuing the calls for heads after sacking Mallia?" the union wrote in reply.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is mediating between the school authorities and Mallia in an attempt to reconcile differences between the two parties.

The school is run independently of the Curia by the Dominican Order.