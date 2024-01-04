St Andrew’s Road in Pembroke is set to re-open to regular traffic on Friday, as an infrastructural project to replace the traffic light junction with two hairpin turns has almost been completed.

Infrastructure Malta said on Thursday 90% of the planned infrastructural work of the project has been completed, with the two hairpin turns next to the Luxol Grounds having been built.

Work is still ongoing on the third hairpin turn on Triq il-Professur W Ganado.

As of Friday evening, motorists coming from Valletta will be able to enter Pembroke through the hairpin turn from Triq Tobruk, while access from Pembroke to Swieqi will be through the hairpin turn on Triq Arnhem. This route will also allow motorists to continue driving towards High Ridge.

The agency said that in the coming days, work will include laying asphalt, installing crash barriers and a new traffic light system that will allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road safely.

Previously, IM also said it had finished installing water and electricity infrastructure throughout the project, including the construction of walk-through culverts which will allow future upgrades to the country’s electricity grid to be carried out without damaging the road.

The agency said the project aims to reduce the risk of traffic accidents in the area and provide better access to the many schools and residential areas located on both sides of the busy intersection.

St Andrew’s Road is the second stage of an upgrading project in the area that started with the construction of a new roundabout and intersection between St Andrews and Swieqi.

IM is in the process of obtaining a planning permit for the third section of the project, in which it intends to build two flyovers to replace the Regional Road traffic lights. The intersection that flows directly into Paceville sees an estimated 1,600 cars passing through it every hour.