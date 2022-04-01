A private school in Vittoriosa is taking a stand against what it called the inconsistent manner in which COVID restrictions are being observed outside schools by affixing messages of protest to its gates.

Banners attached to St Edward’s College's gates read “We’re trying”, “We're not safe unless you are all safe” and “It's Coronavirus.”

They will remain up for the duration of the day on Friday.

“COVID-19 is still here. With all of these different events going on, people have to make a choice: they decide whether to go to an event or not. And when they are at the event they decide how to behave,” said headmaster Nollaig Mac an Bhaird.

St Edward's College headmaster Nollaig Mac an Bhaird. VIDEO: Jonathan Borg

The school felt the need to speak up after COVID restrictions were blatantly ignored during the general election campaign.

Over the past weeks, several turned up for electoral mass meetings maskless, while politicians themselves did not wear masks indoors.

Parents and educators have long been calling for the revision of COVID-19 restrictions in schools to reflect the easing of measures going on in the rest of the country.

The government in February relaxed measures that included the elimination of vaccine certificates to enter establishments while as of March 14, people no longer needed to wear a mask in public places.

Yet, in school measures remain unchanged, with children having to wear masks all day, including in playgrounds and while seated at desks that are spaced apart. They can only remove their masks while eating and during physical exercises.

Before the elections, Health Minister Chris Fearne had said he may ease restrictions in schools after the Easter Holidays that are now around the corner.

However, he had said this depended on the situation in the country. Recently Prime Minister Robert Abela said he would work on removing restrictions.

But the past weeks have seen a spike in cases.

More recently, the health minister himself contracted COVID.

On Friday Mac an Bhaird said: “We are all very tired of this virus and the restrictions we have had to endure, but only collectively will we manage to get those numbers heading in the direction we want…

“We would like to remind everyone that schools across all sectors are doing their bit to protect your children, our students, but we should not be alone in this. Schools do not exist in their own bubble,” he said adding that the college, like all schools, businesses and sports organisations among others had a part to play in defeating the virus.