Speaker Anġlu Farrugia on Wednesday lamented he was constrained by limits in the Standards in Public Life Act, following the launch of new proposals to improve standards in public life in Malta.

The proposals were launched by the Standards Commissioner in conjunction with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the European Commission.

A key recommendation suggests introducing lay members on the standards committee, and the inclusion of an ex-judge to chair the committee.

RELATED STORIES Tax-funded adverts extolling ministers breached ethics rules - commissioner

Opposition proposes law to change parliamentary standards committee structure

The committee is currently chaired by the Speaker, and includes two members each from the government and Opposition. It is tasked with meting out punishment for any MPs deemed by the commissioner to have fallen foul of ethical standards.

In a statement on Wednesday, Farrugia said the review cast doubt on the chair's impartiality.

He said he wanted to clarify that the chair's action was limited to the parameters afforded by the act.

"This means that wherever the law is restrictive, the chair does not have the freedom to act.

"The Speaker emphasises that every decision he takes, including in rulings meted out within the committee, is explained in a detailed manner, and always based on legal arguments, and parliamentary precedents."

Farrugia referred to a ruling about former MEPs, which he said to date still did not fall within the remit of the act. He also referred to past calls for the drawing up of guidelines about advertising by ministers.

There is always space for improvement when it comes to standards in public life, Farrugia added.

Both sides of the House could table amendments for consideration, he added.