It happened in July AD64. A fire began around Rome’s chariot stadium. The great fire of Rome brought devastation to many. And, in April 1927, the Mississippi River flood happened. It was the worst natural flooding disaster in the US.

Is it Malta’s turn now to burn down and get flooded?

Last summer was atrocious. The scorching sun proved to be exhausting for many, in particular for our elderly. We experienced three consecutive prolonged heatwaves. Summer was hotter than most of us can remember, with temperatures hovering around 29 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Not only was our life insufferably hot but acres of land also caught fire. In Wied Qirda, around 25 tumoli of land, including vast mature locust trees, were lost to the fire. Next, 10 other tumoli burnt down, this time in Girgenti Valley.

According to Joel Guiot, a researcher from Aix-Marseille University, Malta may well become a desert. The researcher warned that, unless temperature increases are kept below 1.5˚C, the Mediterranean ecosystems will most likely change, causing deserts to expand northwards across southern Spain, Malta and Sicily.

The evidence is irrefutable. Global heating is affecting every region, including us.

Surely, this is a devastating forecast that we can no longer afford to ignore or undermine. The price would be incalculably high not only for our economy, in particular our tourist industry, but it will also severely affect our future generation’s quality of life.

On the other hand, last week Malta experienced flooding like never before. One month’s worth of rain fell on Malta in the space of just a few hours flooding roads, fields and homes.

In fact, an average of 74.6mm of rain fell in just 24 hours. This is above the norm for the entire month of November, when average rainfall ever recorded was of 90mm.

Beyond the bad planning of our infrastructure and the rampant overdevelopment obsession, the stark truth is that climate change is real.

Climate change is a global issue and Malta too needs to play its part in addressing it. Although our parliament declared a national climate emergency almost two years ago, the government is yet to implement major policies towards the Sustainable Development Vision.

I admit that belling the cat is never an easy endeavour. Nevertheless, in difficult circumstances, one must take difficult decisions, even if unpopular. Maybe this explains the government’s reluctance to act.

To achieve the carbon-free milestone, we must not only encourage more electric cars and the use of free public transport but also reduce the number of existing cars in circulation. Ironically, we had 55 new cars a day in the first quarter of this year, as the stock of licensed cars rose to 404,303.

Should we then limit cars per household? Is it acceptable that a household of four has four cars? Should the government incentivise citizens to get rid of cars over a certain mileage? Ought we to encourage locals/visitors to use public transport or taxis rather than personal/rented cars? Should the driving age be raised?

Should the current annual road tax be worked out on a ‘polluters pay’ principle, that is, based on how much mileage one covers, with the exception of those who need their car for their jobs, to discourage useless usage? Should the VRT tests be more stringent?

On another level, would it be beneficial if the government granted a protection order on all back and front gardens? Sadly, a number of gardens are being lost to make way for development. Should the Planning Authority rigorously enforce the one apartment, one garage policy? Currently, one can apply for an exemption by paying a fee. Should it be obligatory that windows be double-glazed? Shall we introduce solar rights to third parties?

Do we need to revisit our planning policies, prioritising the environment over financial gains? Should we insist that every development must have a water well/reservoir to catch rainwater instead of letting rainwater go into the streets wasted?

Should ERA stop discriminating between indigenous trees and other species and, instead, protect all trees from being axed, while boldly insisting that every mega-development should have a green public area/space?

Challenging questions in challenging times. Nevertheless, we must be bold.

Tradition recalls that while Rome was burning, the infamous Nero fiddled with his cithara while blaming the early Christian community for the fire.

Can our politicians stop fiddling with our future, stop pointing fingers and work together for a better Malta?

We must all do our part to save Malta from burning and flooding before it is too late.