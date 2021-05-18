An online conference titled “Maltese Cultural Heritage: A Discussion on Neglect, Preservation and Regeneration” is set to take place on May 19 at 5.30pm. This event is organised by The History of Art and Fine Arts Students’ Association (HoASA) in collaboration with Pop & Art and history of art alumni.

HoASA is a University of Malta student organisation aimed at increasing awareness on artistic heritage, with an emphasis on Maltese heritage. Pop & Art is a newly established platform that engages with various artistic disciplines, including art, art conservation, history, film and other subjects.

“In light of the ongoing cultural heritage situation, the conference aims to discuss and challenge the reality facing our cultural heritage and to propose solutions through various papers presented by academics,” the organisation said.

Many buildings of architectural significance face the unsettling reality of neglect or demolition

The speakers for this conference are Giulia Privitelli, Professor Keith Sciberras, Professor Immanuel Mifsud, Dr Joan Abela and Professor Conrad Thake. Each speaker will present a paper encompassing this discussion, followed by a discussion between the speakers. This event will be streamed live on HoASA’s Facebook page.

HoASA has been actively involved within the local art scene, promoting art, events and exhibitions, as well as publicly voicing their statements and opinions on current happenings.

HoASA’s first conference on cultural heritage titled “Maltese Heritage at Risk” was held at the Orpheum Theatre in 2017, which, like many of its counterparts, is under threat. This year, HoASA has already hosted two online conferences focusing on “Women in Art and Film: Women’s Day Online Conference” and “The Art Historian and Conservation: A future for a prospective generation”.

For more information, follow HoASA on social media for events and updates. To register and attend this conference, email HoASA: history.of.art.sa@gmail.com or Pop & Art: popandart.history@gmail.com to receive the conference link.