The streets of Buġibba, Birżebbuġa, and Marsascala will be hosting Summer Carnival, with celebrations starting this Friday.

Floats, art exhibitions, dance competitions, and other Carnival activities will take place in the three localities from 18 to 20 August from 8pm onwards.

Details of the Summer Carnival were announced by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, along with members of Festival Malta, on Monday morning.

The event is organised by Festival Malta in collaboration with the respective local councils.

Carnival is held in Valletta every February. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

All events will be free of charge and will include 11 carnival floats.

A centuries-old tradition, carnival celebrations take place annually in February, where extravagant and bombastic coloured floats flood the streets of Valletta.

"Summer Carnival is an opportunity for people to experience and enjoy the colourful floats and dances, but is also a way we can spread the knowledge about carnival and appreciate the artisanal work behind such celebrations,” Bonnici said.

He said carnival celebrations are not just popular among locals, but have become global, pointing to how earlier this year American rock band KISS congratulated the carnival winners on the band-themed float.

Owen Bonnici with Aaron Zahra announcing Summer Carnival. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A loved tradition in Maltese culture the Chairman of Festival Malta, Aaron Zahra, said the Summer Carnival is also an opportunity for tourists to experience Maltese Carnival.

“The Summer Carnival is a way to spread the talents of the many Carnival enthusiasts to a wider audience at a time when the country sees most tourists during the year,” he said.

Zahra said it gives another opportunity to Carnival artists to showcase their work and gives the public an idea of what to expect next February.

Artistic Director of Carnival Malta, Jason Busuttil said the expectations for next year’s February carnival are “very high” and is expected to be bigger than last year.