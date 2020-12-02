The suspect in the murder of 62-year-old Victor McKeon was extradited to Malta from Morocco late on Tuesday, the police said.

The suspect, 38-year-old Libyan national Samir Almiri, was escorted to Malta on a flight from Casablanca by police officers from the corps' Major Crime and Special Intervention unit.

Times of Malta reported about Almiri's expected arrival on Tuesday. He was arrested in Casablanca just a few days after the murder.

Video: CMRU, Malta Police Force

McKeon’s body was found in an advanced stage of decomposition in an apartment at Misraħ Durell, Santa Luċija on March 17.

His body had been wrapped in taped black bags in the bathroom and an autopsy established that he died from suffocation and blows to his head. DNA results had identified the body as McKeon's.

Intensive investigations established that the murder suspect had escaped to Morocco before the body was found.

Six days later, he was arrested in Casablanca after an international arrest warrant had been issued through Malta’s Interpol office. Maltese authorities had immediately started work to extradite Almiri to Malta.

On his arrival, the suspect was taken to the police lock-up in Floriana under maximum security. He was interrogated by a Major Crimes officer and is expected to be charged with the murder in the coming days.