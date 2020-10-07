Sweden has been added to Malta’s safe corridor list, meaning travel between the two countries is now allowed without any restrictions.

The decision was made official through a Legal Notice on Friday.

The health authorities told Times of Malta that Malta was the only country not to allow travel from Sweden. When the safe corridor list was drafted in July, Sweden’s rates were still among the highest.

The change means those travelling between the two countries can do so freely, without having to provide any documentation that they do not have COVID-19 or undergo quarantine upon arrival.

Malta’s amber list of corridor countries, from which passengers must produce a negative swab test result from no longer than 72 hours before, has been unchanged since September 9. It includes France (all Paris airports and Marseille), Romania, Spain (Barcelona, Girona and Madrid), Tunisia and the Czech Republic.

The island’s airport reopened after it was closed for months due to the COVID-19 outbreak on July 1. At the time, only travel to a select number of countries was allowed, however, more countries were added to the list a few weeks later on July 15.

As more countries started to report a resurgence in the number of cases, a situation that also started to occur in Malta, the amber list was introduced on August 22.