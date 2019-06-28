A 75-year-old man died after swimming in Birżebbuġa on Monday afternoon, in the second sea-related fatality in as many days.



The Qormi man was swimming at Pretty Bay when he found himself in trouble, the police said. He was lifted to shore by other people nearby and handed over to paramedics who were alerted to the incident at around 3.20pm.



He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but was certified dead a short while later.



Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is leading an inquiry into the death.

On Sunday, a 68-year-old man from Żejtun was found dead in the water at St Peter's Pool, while earlier on that day a swimmer in Sliema was rushed to hospital after getting caught in high waves.