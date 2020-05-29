The takeover of the Miżieb and L-Aħrax woodlands by the FKNK hunters' federation in post-coronavirus times would be unfair and anti-social, according to a coalition endorsed by 60 organisations.

“After COVID-19 the economy will require a boost and we are concerned that the environment will be the first victim,” Spazji Miftuħa said in a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

“In light of this, the proposal to hand over these areas to the FKNK is even less fair and rather anti-social. A walk in the countryside is the only form of free entertainment people can enjoy in their quality time. Anything done to restrict this would be an injustice.”

According to the coalition, the Aħrax and Miżieb areas are five times as large as Buskett Gardens.

On Wednesday members of the Spazji Miftuħa met with Abela and Farrugia to discuss the proposed agreement. Following the meeting, Lawyer Claire Bonello said the group had raised their concern over transparency and public access, while also learning that FKNK had promised a guarantee of year-round access to the sites.

The coalition followed up the meeting with an open letter to Abela and Farrugia.

Among others, the coalition is insisting that the agreement is not justified: “the fact that other NGOs have management agreements simply does not automatically give FKNK the right to manage the land.

“Primarily, because FKNK is an entity based on the interest of its own members. Unlike NGOs forming part of this coalition, its mission is not the common good of the country but the leisure of its members.”

FKNK has also claimed to have been cleaning the areas for a number of years, but this too does not mean they should manage it as several entities clean various parts of the island, the coalition added.

Additionally, this land has been “illegally administered by FKNK” for several years, allowing multiple illegalities, including buildings that by law require planning permits, according to the coalition.

“These areas are veritable meccas of illegalities because the FKNK does not have control of its own members. This track record is bad enough and cannot be rewarded by granting them legal management of the areas.”

Other suggestions:

These venues should be open to the public all year round, at all times

Once an agreement is signed it will be hard for the government to guarantee accessibility and impose any accountability on matters concerning these areas

Not asking for hunting to be abolished from these areas but the government should invest in these areas for the benefit of all Maltese citizens

More information here.

Spazji Miftuħa is endorsed by Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Helwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, Nature Trust Malta, BirdLife Malta, ORCA Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, The Archeological Society of Malta, Ramblers Association, Isles of the Left, Extinction Rebellion Malta, Għaqda Siġar Maltin, Bicycle Advocacy Group, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Kamra tal-Periti, Noise Abatement Society of Malta, BICREF, Franciscan Friars (OFM) Malta, KSU, Grow 10 Trees, Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, Releaf, Royal Commonwealth Society: Malta Branch, KNZ, EASA Malta, Volt Malta, Bird Eye View Malta, Transparency Malta, The Malta Dementia Society, Merill Rural Network, Ulster Wildlife, International Spring Orchestra Festival, The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Malta Street Sport Association, Aditus Foundation, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation (MAYA), The Association for Consumer Rights (ACR), Malta Regional Development and Dialogue Foundation (MRDDF), No to Plastic Malta, Clean & Green, Kopin, Association for Justice, Equality & Peace (AJEP), Kamp Emergenza Ambjent (KEA), Time for Change, Malta Producers Association, Wirt iż-Żejtun, Why Not?, Fish for tomorrow, International Tree Foundation, MaltaToday, The Critical Institute, YMCA, YWCA, Kummissjoni Ġustizzja u Paċi, Shooting Malta

Malta Creative Collective, Young Progressive Beings, Repubblika, Inizjamed, Sbe Malta and Malta Rock Climbing Club.

Attached files Open letter by Spazji Miftuħa