An 18-year-old who spent two nights outside the prime minister's office in protest over the authorities' decision to close the ports and bar entry to rescued migrants has suspended his protest following a meeting with Robert Abela.

Xandru Cassar camped outside theAuberge de Castille with fellow protester, Lara Mohnani, to plead for the prime minister not to let migrants die at sea.

In a video posted on Facebook, he said: "After a cordial meeting I had with the prime minister, Robert Abela a short while ago, the contents of which I do not feel I should disclose, I have decided that from now I will be suspending my pacific protest with the hope that the Prime Minister will be contacting me later on as was promised."

He thanked his family and friends for their support and promised to continue working to ensure that those who are currently stranded at sea will find a safe port as soon as possible. “I continue to hope that as the people of Malta, we will not leave these people to die at sea,” the university student said.

Xandru started the protest on the steps of Auberge de Castille on Easter Sunday. He wanted to bring attention to the "suffering and danger of the lives of those who are stranded at sea". Xandru received an outpouring of support for his cause online.

Last week Malta joined Italy in closing all ports and refusing entry to all migrant vessels, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.

Prime Minister Abela defended the decision to close the ports on Sunday, saying it was not racially motivated. Migrants could not be brought to Malta when all travel was banned, including most travel between Malta and Gozo, he said.

Xandru's tent outside Auberge de Castille, the Office of the Prime Minister, on Monday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

On Tuesday 335 Maltese and foreign academics issued a joint statement calling on EU member states to rescue migrants in distress and assume shared responsibility for them.

A group of human rights NGOs has also launched a social media campaign asking the government to reverse its decision to close its ports to migrants, urging ministers: "Don't let them drown".