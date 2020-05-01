In my work as a teacher and activist, I am constantly challenged to answer a key question. When faced with a crisis of one kind or another, from world poverty and extreme inequality to individual and systemic criminality, the question rapidly emerges.

It is usually preceded by “I agree with you, what is happening is clearly wrong but..”.

The question then follows.

“What can I do? What can one person do when faced with these such challenges?”

This is a fair and reasonable question, one that deserves a reasonable response. The question has taken on increased urgency in Malta over the past decade as corruption, criminality and online hate grow to new levels. In recent times, the question has become even more immediate in the context of the bigotry and hatred expounded both at official and unofficial levels. It has characterised ministers of this State, top civil servants, “professionals” in the cultural sphere and (believe it or not) so-called “teachers”.

After-the-fact claims of having been misunderstood, misrepresented, taken out of context or (my favourite) “speaking in a private capacity” only serve to make matters worse. The intended damage has been done and cannot be taken back.

But back to the question – “what can I do?”

I would insist that each of us has an immediate obligation and opportunity to act. Individually and collectively we need to challenge and change our national conversation. We need to change its words, its language, its meanings and its intention.

To shrug our shoulders or argue that there is nothing I can do is to effectively condone or endorse abuse and hate speech and everything they represent. We have all sat at tables, in work, in squares, pubs etc. and we have all witnessed online the barbs, bigotries and abuse. It is routinely directed for example at critics of the current or previous regimes (the ‘traitors’), at environmentalists, women’s rights activists, at “foreigners” and, most viciously at (carefully selected) migrant groups.

As anywhere, there is indeed much to discuss and debate in Malta. How to end endemic criminality; how to justly and effectively respond to migration issues; how to protect our fragile environment against rapaciousness; how to respond to the scourge of domestic abuse. Yet we will never effectively respond to any of these if we allow the debate to be dominated by abuse and hate speech.

Each of us has a duty to challenge this behaviour and to do so wherever it arises and from whatever its source. Each of us has a duty not only to challenge the hatemongers but also to protect those who are its victims. When bullies and bigots are given a free ride, and when the most basic of human values and ethics are ridiculed by them, the core fabric of our society overall is demeaned.

When the bigotry and hate is wrapped in the national flag as a means of distraction or as a way of claiming immunity, society (and many of its most vulnerable members) is placed at serious risk.

Rather than using public awareness, debate and judgement to improve and strengthen our society, to nurture public life and values, our silence all too often allows public platforms to be used to attack, pillory, divide and damage it. The ultimate cost of this will be borne by all of us, individually and collectively.

A vital part of reclaiming Malta from those who have hijacked it is to recognise the need for an alternative public language and conversation. We need to learn to effectively talk around and beyond the bullies and bigots, including those in government, where necessary. This is a crucial component of a vibrant democracy and effective accountability.

We need to contribute on a daily basis to the building of an alternative Maltese story, an alternative vision where ‘normal’ society and politics operate. Alternatively, through silence or acquiescence, we give permission to, and even encourage demagoguery.