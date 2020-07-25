Therese Comodini Cachia said she is prepared to help the Nationalist Party rebuild by serving “in any rank”, adding she believes she has what it takes to unite the party, provide new energy and credibility.

The lawyer and MP, who was nominated by the majority of fellow parliamentarians as opposition leader did not confirm, however, whether this actually meant she would be willing to run for party leader if there had to be a leadership contest.

Two other potential contenders - Bernard Grech and Mark Anthony Sammut - are similarly mulling throwing their hat into the ring should Adrian Delia be voted out in what could be a crucial week for the PN.

Contacted on Saturday afternoon, Comodini Cachia said: "Should the opportunity arise, as I stood up to the challenge and accepted the nomination to lead the majority of the PN MPs at this difficult juncture, I will also stand up to be counted in the process of building a stronger, more united Nationalist Party. I am ready to serve and will face each challenge as it comes my way in the best interest of the party and my country."

Having served in different roles within the party, she said she has the skills needed to unite the party, provide new energy and credibility.

"I am ready to put my political experience within the Nationalist Party, having worked my way up the ranks, to be of even more service within the party."

Following what have been a turbulent few weeks for the PN, which saw party leader Adrian Delia lose two confidence votes and MPs calling on the president to replace him, the executive committee decided on Thursday the party’s general council will vote on the way forward on August 1.

The councillors will be asked to decide whether the party members should be invited to confirm Delia as leader or hold a leadership election. Delia said he would stand for re-election should the council vote to have a new leadership race.

Earlier in July, Comodini Cachia was nominated by fellow MPs to replace Adrian Delia as opposition leader after he lost a confidence vote among his parliamentary group. But the president decided not to strip Delia from his post of opposition leader, sparking protests from the dissenting MPs.

‘I can't ignore what people are saying’ - Bernard Grech

Meanwhile, lawyer Bernard Grech, who is also being touted as a possible contender, has confirmed he is considering calls to contest a future leadership contest. He insists, however, he wants more time to mull the decision over.

He told Times of Malta he had already kicked off a small yet steady campaign in January, meeting people and committees to better understand their concerns. This all came to an abrupt stop when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

Bernard Grech

But admitting he has been approached by “many” to contest, Grech said “if the party and country need [him] he is ready” though would not outright confirm his interest in running for PN leader.

“For a person never who was never aiming to be kap (PN leader), I am deliberately being vague. It is not fair to rush such a thought process just because of the current situation. I am speaking to grassroots and people again.

“There is no leadership race yet, so we’ll see when and if we get to that,” he said, adding that if the party needed him to serve as bidillu (janitor), he would oblige.

Though non-committal on his future plans, Grech said he has been “humbled by the calls” to contest any future leadership elections.

“How can I ignore the people? The surveys? The people who tell me I am their only hope?”

'I can help unite' - Mark Anthony Sammut

Mark Anthony Sammut, the former president of the PN executive council is also among the names being touted as potential leader.

Mark Anthony Sammut.

When contacted, Sammut said: "Over the past 16 years have always given my very best at all levels of the party structures, including during the reform process which took place over these past months, and will keep on doing so.

"If a vacancy arises, I will be ready to serve at any role which the party requires of me as long as I am convinced that I can help in uniting, strengthening and regenerating the party."