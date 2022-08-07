A 47-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured on Sunday in an accident at Qui-si-Sana in Sliema.

He was the third motorcyclist to be injured in as many accidents so far on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at 10am.

The victim, who lives in Siġġiewi, was riding a Suzuki when he lost control and fell.

He was given first aid by a medical team on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

Earlier, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was injured in an accident along the Coast Road in Naxxar and a 52-year-old in another accident in Żurrieq.